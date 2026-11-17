Spotify has launched the Artist Profile Protection tool for all performers, allowing them to control music published under their name. According to TechCrunch, the service officially opened the feature after eight months of beta testing involving selected artists.

Notifications about new releases

The feature can be enabled through Spotify for Artists. After that, performers will receive notifications when new music is submitted under their name. If a release does not belong to them, they will be able to remove its association with their profile so that it does not appear on their page.

By default, releases will still go live at their scheduled time unless the artist intervenes. At the same time, the service allows users to activate an advanced setting under which the performer must manually approve or reject a release before it appears on the page.

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Protection from incorrect releases

Spotify said the tool is intended to solve the problem of music being incorrectly placed on artists' profiles. This can happen because of deliberate impersonation of performers, metadata errors, or identical names used by different musicians.

The company said that during beta testing it worked with thousands of artists to improve the tool without disrupting music release schedules. The launch comes amid a Billboard report that Sony Music requested the removal of more than 260,000 deepfake songs from digital platforms—almost twice as many as the company cited in March.

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