The US administration is preparing an interim rule on export controls for AI chips and data centers outside the country. As TechCrunch reports, companies may need licenses to export, reexport, or transfer AI chips and servers to data centers in any country if those facilities can provide computing resources to companies from China or other restricted countries.

Control of remote access

The planned restrictions are intended to prevent the circumvention of existing export controls through remote access to AI infrastructure located abroad. They will apply to companies from Country Group D:5 — countries subject to US embargoes. This group includes China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and 18 other countries.

Currently, US chip manufacturers must already obtain licenses to supply AI chips to companies based in Country Group D:5 countries or owned by businesses from those countries. The new requirements will also cover indirect access to computing resources through intermediaries or brokers. Exporters and data center operators will have to verify customers' ownership structures and activities to determine whether they are controlled by representatives of Country Group D:5 countries.

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Capacity threshold and additional countries

The rule is expected to apply to data centers or networks capable of providing more than 12 million total processing performance (TPP) units — a metric used by the US to measure computing power. According to TechCrunch's estimate, this roughly corresponds to the maximum computing capacity of about 750 Nvidia H100 or H200 chips.

Separate licensing requirements are planned for the export, reexport, or transfer of advanced semiconductors to Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil. The US Department of Commerce explained the inclusion of these countries by the increased risk of goods diversion. At the same time, the requirement will not apply to chips intended for companies based in the United States.

Existing data center operators whose services will fall under the new rules will have to obtain licenses within 90 days after the rule takes effect. The restrictions will not apply to commercial recommendation systems, including those used by e-commerce platforms and social networks. The interim rule also rescinds the AI Diffusion Rule introduced by the Joe Biden administration in January 2025.

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