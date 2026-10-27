The United States has held two rounds of talks with Myanmar’s military authorities, which came to power after the 2021 coup. As Deutsche Welle reports, State Department representative Michael Vance has reportedly met with Myanmar officials in Naypyidaw since September and later in Tokyo earlier this month.

Washington seeks to discuss combating online scam centers, secure the release of imprisoned American businessman Adam Castillo, and potentially gain access to Myanmar’s rare-earth resources. China currently controls the market for these valuable minerals.

EU maintains sanctions

The European Union does not recognize the legitimacy of Myanmar’s military regime and has not changed its position following the 2025/2026 elections, after which military leader Min Aung Hlaing became president. The military continues to control the country’s political system.

After the coup in February 2021, the EU suspended direct financial aid to Myanmar’s government, imposed targeted sanctions, and sharply limited diplomatic contacts with the military authorities. The restrictions apply to 105 individuals and 22 entities linked to the military; in April, they were extended for another 12 months.

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At the same time, Brussels provides humanitarian aid to internally displaced people and Rohingya refugees and supports civil society organizations. The EU has also not revoked Myanmar’s preferential access to trade due to the possible consequences for workers in the garment industry, most of whom are young women. Bilateral trade in goods amounted to around €4 billion last year.

Contacts with other countries

Southeast Asian countries are also increasingly questioning the policy of isolating Myanmar’s generals. Several states have already resumed direct diplomatic contacts. Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow last week welcomed Washington’s resumption of dialogue with Myanmar’s authorities.

The civil war that began after the coup has claimed an estimated 100,000 lives. According to the UN, more than 4 million people have become internally displaced, while rebel groups control or contest control over significant parts of the country. Expert Kristina Kironska noted that the most important rare-earth mining areas are no longer controlled by the military but by ethnic rebel forces, including the Kachin Independence Organization.

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