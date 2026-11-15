US denies visa to Bethlehem priest — Jerusalem Post

The United States denied a visa to Palestinian Orthodox priest Issa Taljieh, rector of the parish of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. He planned to take part in the Not in Christ’s Name conference in Potomac, Maryland, as well as in an interfaith protest against Israeli settler violence near the Capitol in Washington.

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the refusal was linked to unspecified national security considerations. At the same time, the US State Department did not disclose the specific grounds for the refusal or clarify whether the possibility of an exception for the priest had been considered.

The priest’s position

Taljieh stated that during his interview at the embassy, considerable attention was paid to the fact that he is Palestinian. In his view, Palestinian nationality and identity became the main factor in the refusal.

The priest was invited by the Catholic nonprofit organization The Vulnerable People Project. Together with Palestinian Lutheran pastor Munther Isaac, he was to speak about the situation of Palestinian Christians and why, in the organization’s assessment, the American audience does not see the full picture of their lives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jason Jones, president and founder of The Vulnerable People Project, called on US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reconsider the decision. Taljieh himself said he wanted to speak about the life of Bethlehem’s Christian community and the challenges it faces.

Visa restrictions

The US State Department told the publication that embassies and consulates carefully review every visa case, and visas are issued only to applicants who can demonstrate that they meet the requirements of US law. A department representative added that every visa decision is a national security decision.

The refusal came amid broader restrictions for holders of Palestinian Authority passports. Under Presidential Proclamation No. 10998, which took effect on January 1, 2026, the Trump administration suspended the issuance of immigrant and nonimmigrant visas to people traveling with documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority. The document provides for individual exceptions in the interests of the United States, but does not establish a separate exception for clergy.

Isaac denied The Vulnerable People Project’s report that he had allegedly been denied a visa. According to him, he did not apply because he knew about the restrictions for Palestinians holding Palestinian Authority passports.

Read us on