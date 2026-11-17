The United States has lost its measles elimination status, which the country had held for more than 25 years. The Pan American Health Organization announced this after a three-day meeting with representatives of the United States and Mexico, The Hill reports.

Decision of the regional commission

Pan American Health Organization Director Jarbas Barbosa said that the Measles and Rubella Elimination Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission had determined that endemic measles transmission had resumed in Bolivia, Mexico and the United States. The commission recommended revoking measles elimination status in these countries, and Barbosa accepted the recommendation.

A country technically loses this status after 12 months of continuous domestic transmission of the virus. The United States reached this threshold in January. Since then, the number of infections has continued to rise and has more than doubled last year's figure, the publication notes. More than 7,700 measles cases have been recorded in the United States over the past two years.

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Deaths and authorities’ response

Since the beginning of 2025, the states of Texas, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin have reported measles-related deaths. Overall, states have reported more than 10 such deaths; for most of them, these were the first measles-related fatalities in decades.

The Pan American Health Organization initially planned to hold a meeting with the United States and Mexico in April, but postponed it until November to give the United States more time to complete genomic sequencing of the virus. Erica Schwartz, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the loss of status would not change the federal response to measles outbreaks.

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