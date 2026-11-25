The United States has proposed new tariffs for 14 trading partners, including China, the European Union, Japan and India. The administration of President Donald Trump says the measures are aimed at addressing what it calls structural excess industrial capacity in the respective economies.

As CNBC reports, the US side believes such manufacturing capacity may burden or restrict US trade. According to a senior US official, all 14 partners have already been informed about the proposed measures. The tariff level for each country is not expected to exceed the rates announced under framework arrangements on reciprocal trade.

Tariffs under trade legislation

The new duties are planned to be introduced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This mechanism allows Washington to take action against foreign trade practices that the United States considers unfair, discriminatory or burdensome to US commerce.

The investigation into excess manufacturing capacity covers 16 economies. CNBC previously reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the rates are to be determined separately for each country rather than through a single tariff.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate terms for China

According to the outlet, the new tariffs will not be added to duties already in force, except for China. Chinese goods are subject to a 20% tariff in addition to the 25% tariff introduced in 2018 over forced technology transfer.

The rate of the new tariffs for China could rise to 40% if Beijing fails to comply with the terms of the trade truce agreed in Busan, South Korea, in October 2025. China's Foreign Ministry, according to Reuters, rejected claims that excess capacity exists.

Reuters also reported that Mexico and Norway may avoid the immediate introduction of tariffs. Previously, the US Supreme Court struck down a significant portion of the tariffs Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

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