Startup Cognition has unveiled Devin Bots, a software development tool that coordinates teams of Devin AI agents while they work on complex projects over several days or weeks. For example, a bot can distribute among agents the tasks of creating an Android version of an iPhone app and keeping it up to date after changes to the iPhone version.

As Fortune reports, Devin Bots were created specifically for software development. Cognition CEO Scott Wu called “self-driving software” the direction of the industry's development, emphasizing that humans will still define the system's work objectives.

Teamwork and model selection

According to the company, a bot can join Slack as a separate team member, retain work context for weeks, and reach out to people if it is blocked or needs a decision. Several employees can interact with one bot, including through iMessage.

Wu said that Devin Bots are not tied to models from a single lab. The system selects models for planning, design, computer use, and other project stages, while faster and cheaper models can be used for routine code writing. A separate budget can also be set for each bot, and the results of its work can be evaluated.

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Competition and access control

OpenAI introduced the always-active Dots agent, which integrates with Codex to manage teams of agents during software development. Anthropic has a similar product, Duet, compatible with Claude Code. For Cognition, these companies are both model suppliers and competitors, since improvements to Codex and Claude Code may reduce clients' need for Devin.

Cognition said that Bots usage among dozens of early-access clients, including Decagon, Fireworks AI, and Reducto, increased tenfold in two weeks. The company also said that in September its annualized revenue run rate exceeded $1 billion. According to Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, 14,000 of the bank's engineers use the Devin product.

The bots operate on separate cloud computers and do not have access to passwords and keys on engineers' laptops, Wu said. Administrators determine the code repositories and tools available to each bot, while teams can specify which changes require human review and which low-risk edits may be automatically approved and merged into the code.

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