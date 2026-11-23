Denmark’s Supreme Court has upheld a housing association’s decision to terminate 91 tenancy agreements in the Nøjsomhed complex in Helsingør, north of Copenhagen. This was intended to prevent the area from being designated a “hard ghetto” under Denmark’s 2018 law. The court also ruled that the eviction of immigrants and their descendants from so-called non-Western countries does not constitute discrimination in this case, Deutsche Welle reports.

Ruling in the case of seven tenants

The Supreme Court upheld a 2022 lower court ruling in the case of seven residents who challenged the termination of their leases. The court concluded that the law’s criterion is not based directly on ethnic origin: it divides people into two groups — immigrants and descendants of immigrants from non-Western countries, and all other persons. In the court’s view, both groups include people of different ethnic origins.

Requirements of the law

Danish law stipulates that social housing complexes with a high proportion of minority residents must be redeveloped, renovated and have their social composition changed. By 2030, at least 60% of apartments in such areas must be rented at market prices to residents whom the law classifies as Western.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Danish Housing Minister Jacob Mark welcomed the ruling, stating that it strengthens security, social cohesion and integration. According to tenants’ associations, around 11,000 people across the country will have to be relocated to comply with the law’s requirements. The housing association involved in the case said it had taken measures to find new housing for the residents affected by the decision.

In Danish statistics, the category of non-Western countries includes all states except EU countries, as well as Andorra, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland, the United States and the Vatican.

Read us on