In Spain, criminal proceedings against former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont over his unsuccessful attempt to achieve the region’s independence in 2017 have been closed. As Anadolu Agency reports, the Supreme Court granted him amnesty.

Court decision

The amnesty also applies to former Catalan ministers Toni Comín and Lluís Puig. Proceedings against the three politicians were discontinued in a case involving the alleged misuse of public funds during Catalonia’s independence movement.

The Supreme Court made its decision following a Constitutional Court ruling that required the amnesty to be extended to these offenses. Arrest warrants for Puigdemont, Comín and Puig were revoked back in October.

Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium, responded to the decision by posting a Catalan poem addressed to his “dear enemies.” Jordi Turull, the general secretary of his Junts party, called the amnesty a victory over the Spanish state, regardless of whether the government is led by the conservative People’s Party or the Socialists. According to Turull, Puigdemont’s return is expected after Sunday’s election, and he is due to outline his plans at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Amnesty ahead of the election

People’s Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said he would repeal the amnesty law if he wins Sunday’s election. At the same time, repealing the law would not affect amnesties that have already been granted.

Catalan President, Socialist Salvador Illa, defended the amnesty as part of normalizing relations. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he would not allow a referendum on Catalan independence, as Spain’s Constitution does not permit it.

Junts’ seven lawmakers helped Sánchez secure a new prime ministerial mandate in 2023 in exchange for a commitment to advance the amnesty. A 40dB poll forecasts four parliamentary seats for the party, compared with seven in 2023.

Read us on