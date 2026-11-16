The Jerusalem District Court in Israel has postponed until November 25 the participation of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a hearing in the criminal case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the postponement occurred at the prosecution’s request, submitted in a motion on Monday.

The decision was made by a panel of judges headed by Rivka Friedman-Feldman, which also includes Moshe Bar-Am and Oded Shaham. Baharav-Miara was summoned not as a witness: the judges want to discuss with her the organization of the hearings and possible ways to expedite the proceedings.

The court seeks direct dialogue

Last Thursday, the court ordered the attorney general to attend the hearing after prosecution representatives said that her position could be conveyed by the senior prosecution team. The judges noted that a direct conversation with the official responsible for decision-making would make the discussion more effective.

The issue was raised after testimony by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, whom the defense questioned regarding the authorization of investigations. Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh also stated that Baharav-Miara and State Attorney Amit Aisman were ready to discuss an agreed settlement.

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Testimony of Netanyahu’s adviser

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s communications adviser Topaz Luk testified for the defense. He spoke about the prime minister’s media team during the 2015 election campaign and downplayed the importance of the Walla news website to the campaign.

Luk said that he and another adviser, Yonatan Urich, considered social media to be the main way of communicating with the public. According to him, Netanyahu was not involved in deciding which media outlets should receive press releases, and he does not recall discussions about special distribution of materials for Walla.

The testimony concerns the so-called Case 4000. The prosecution alleges that Netanyahu promoted regulatory decisions in favor of the telecommunications company Bezeq, then controlled by Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for interference in coverage on the Walla website controlled by Elovitch. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. In this case, he has been charged with bribery, and in all three cases, with fraud and breach of trust.

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