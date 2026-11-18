A US court sentenced 24-year-old British national Tyler Buchanan from Dundee, Scotland, to six years in prison after his extradition to the United States in 2025. According to TechCrunch, Buchanan was accused of stealing at least $11 million in cryptocurrency from dozens of companies.

Phishing disguised as IT support

According to the publication, participants in the scheme posed as IT support staff and called company employees. They tricked them into providing credentials, which were then used to gain access to corporate systems and steal cryptocurrency.

The US Department of Justice said Buchanan became the fifth and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. By the end of 2024, British and US law enforcement had charged five people considered key participants in related hacking groups.

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Case over the leak of GTA VI materials

Separately, 21-year-old Arion Kurtaj from Oxford pleaded guilty to several cyberattacks committed during his teenage years. These included data theft and extortion involving Rockstar Games, the developer of Grand Theft Auto VI. According to TechCrunch, Kurtaj also admitted involvement in the leak of pre-release videos of the game, which was released on Wednesday after several delays.

Earlier, a British court ordered Kurtaj to be held in custody indefinitely, finding him unfit to stand trial and assessing the risk of further hacks as high. British authorities said Kurtaj's case would subsequently be considered in an open court hearing.

According to authorities, while staying in a hotel under police protection from rival criminal groups, Kurtaj used an Amazon Fire TV Stick to hack companies, violating his bail conditions. Buchanan and Kurtaj are linked to the 0ktapus, Lapsus$ and Scattered Spider groups, which targeted, among others, Coinbase, DoorDash, Mailchimp and Nvidia.

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