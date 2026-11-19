US federal judge Tanya Chutkan extended for two weeks a temporary ban on the construction of a triumphal arch that President Donald Trump’s administration proposes to build near Arlington National Cemetery. The previous ban, issued on November 5, had been set to expire on Thursday.

Court considers request for a longer ban

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the extension will give the judge more time to consider a motion by the plaintiffs, including Virginia and the District of Columbia. They are seeking a long-term court injunction against the implementation of the project.

The White House did not immediately comment on the new court decision. Groups dedicated to preserving historic landmarks and other plaintiffs are challenging several of Trump’s construction initiatives in Washington. They argue that these projects bypass federal review procedures, lack congressional authorization and could harm public spaces.

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Arch project near the Potomac

The planned 250-foot, or approximately 76-meter, arch would be located near the Potomac River between Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial. A released rendering depicts a 60-foot golden winged female figure holding a flame, with golden eagles on either side.

The Trump administration says Congress approved the construction of the arch more than 100 years ago along with the building of a bridge across the Potomac, and that the project itself is intended to honor veterans. Nine members of the Kennedy family are also seeking to halt construction, saying the structure would block the view and cast a shadow over the graves of their relatives.

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