A court in Karachi, Pakistan, has extended until November 10 the detention of nine suspects arrested during a raid on a call center in a case involving the alleged theft of credit card data. As Dawn reports, the judicial magistrate of Karachi’s East district also deferred a decision on the detainees’ bail applications, including that of the call center’s owner.

Three days for the investigation

After the initial detention period ended, the investigator asked the court to extend it by ten days, citing the need for additional questioning and investigative actions. The defense objected to the extension, filed bail applications and stated that the seizures in the case had already been carried out, so further detention was unnecessary.

Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) opposed release on bail. The agency stated that the detainees were needed to continue the investigation and to detain their alleged accomplices who are in hiding. After considering the parties’ positions, the magistrate extended the detention period by three days and ordered the investigator to bring the suspects back to court on November 10 together with a report on the progress of the investigation.

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Raid on the call center

On November 4, the agency announced the detention of 273 people, including women and minors, during a raid on a call center on Shahrah-e-Faisal Street in Karachi. According to the NCCIA, the raid was conducted as part of an investigation into the activities of an alleged international financial fraud network.

The court has already released 264 detainees on bail, including 98 women and 58 underage boys. The case against nine people was registered under provisions of Pakistan’s law on the prevention of electronic crimes concerning unauthorized access and copying of data, electronic forgery, electronic fraud, illegal use of personal data and spoofing. Provisions of Pakistan’s Penal Code on aiding and abetting and common intention were also cited.

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