An accountability court in Peshawar, Pakistan, has approved a plea bargain worth Rs513.138 million by Musharraf Shah, a former cashier at the Dasu branch of the National Bank of Pakistan. The case concerns the alleged illegal misappropriation of more than Rs37 billion from the accounts of the Upper Kohistan district office.

As Dawn reports, Judge Mohammad Zafar released Shah from financial liabilities after he voluntarily handed over funds considered proceeds of crime. The court also ordered his release from custody if he is not being held in another case.

Consequences of the agreement

The court ruled that Shah had admitted guilt under the procedure provided for by Section 25(b) of the National Accountability Ordinance. Under Section 15 of the document, he is considered convicted and cannot hold public office.

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The chairman of Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau approved Shah’s application on November 4, 2026, after which it was referred to the court for final approval. According to prosecutors, Shah was a cashier at the bank’s Dasu branch from October 7, 2021, to March 5, 2025.

Case circumstances

Prosecutors and the investigator said that Shah acted in conspiracy with other individuals and facilitated the illegal processing of treasury cheques, which, according to them, caused losses of more than Rs37 billion to the state treasury. The National Accountability Bureau assessed his liability at Rs513.138 million.

Shah told the court that he had purchased two houses in Abbottabad and Shangla in his wife’s name, worth Rs84.223 million and Rs21.435 million respectively. He also reported transferring Rs200 million to a friend’s account and Rs207.480 million to a construction company account registered in his brother’s name. According to Shah, his wife, brother and friend were not involved in the offence. The National Accountability Bureau has already detained about 40 people in this case.

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