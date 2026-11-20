Federal Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco has ruled unconstitutional the religious emails that US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins sent to 100,000 department employees from her official email account. The court ruled that the official must refrain from proselytizing when communicating with staff.

Emails to employees

Rollins sent messages containing Christian texts and images for US Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. At the same time, she did not send greetings for holidays of other religions, The Guardian reports.

In particular, in an Easter email dated April 5, Rollins compared employees to the first disciples who met the risen Lord and urged them to be filled with hope and Easter joy.

The court’s position

Judge Thompson concluded that the mailings violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the US Constitution. She noted Rollins’ authority, her use of official email and the content of the messages, which created the impression that Christianity was the shared faith of Agriculture Department employees.

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According to the court’s ruling, employees effectively cannot opt out of reading emails from the head of the department. Such messages, in the judge’s view, could prompt staff to conceal their own beliefs or feel pressure to adopt Rollins’ Christian faith.

The court also stated that Rollins must stop distributing religious messages if a colleague asks her to do so. At the same time, she may discuss her faith with interested colleagues, explain its significance to her, politely invite them to religious events and express her views in appropriate conversations.

The lawsuit was filed in May by six department employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees union, which represents 19,000 ministry employees. The US Department of Agriculture did not respond to a request for comment.

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