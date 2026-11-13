A court in Silivri, Turkey, has ordered the release from custody of Mehmet Pehlivan, the lawyer of former Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, and seven other defendants in the major trial against the opposition politician and his associates. Der Spiegel reported this, citing the opposition-aligned newspaper Cumhuriyet.

Decision on detention

According to Cumhuriyet, the court also decided to release from custody the director of the city administration’s communications company. The court regularly reviews which defendants should continue to be subject to the preventive measure of detention.

There is currently no date for the conclusion of the proceedings or the announcement of a verdict. İmamoğlu has been in custody since March 2025. In October, he delivered a four-day speech in the main trial, while the opposition calls the proceedings politically motivated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charges against İmamoğlu

The former mayor of Istanbul is accused of 142 crimes, including establishing and leading a criminal organization. According to the indictment, he allegedly used the city administration as a source of financing in order to lead his then-party, the CHP, and secure a presidential candidacy.

According to media reports, prosecutors are seeking a total prison sentence of more than 2,000 years for İmamoğlu. The politician rejected the accusations in court. İmamoğlu, who was elected mayor of Istanbul in 2019, is considered a promising rival in Turkey’s next presidential election.

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