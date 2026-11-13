A court in the city of Gijón in northern Spain has suspended the activities of the far-right group Nucleo Nacional as part of an investigation into alleged hate crimes and unlawful association. The court ordered the closure of the organization’s office, the freezing of its bank accounts and its social media content, Al Jazeera reports.

Detentions and searches

The court’s decision was preceded by the detention of 14 group members last week. They are suspected of inciting hatred against vulnerable groups and people with opposing ideological views.

Police also conducted searches at Nucleo Nacional’s headquarters in Madrid and other locations. Law enforcement officials said they seized more than 20 firearms, some of which were unlicensed, as well as a large quantity of ammunition and other illegal weapons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preventive measures

The court said preventive measures had already been imposed on key members of the organization. They were banned from leaving Spain and required to appear in court weekly.

In a video posted on social media platform X, an unnamed Nucleo Nacional representative described the actions against the movement as “persecution and political repression.” “They will not defeat us,” the post said. The group calls itself a political movement and, on its website, which was blocked by court order, stated that it sought a “national awakening.”

Spanish authorities had previously scrutinized the organization over its anti-immigration rhetoric, including after thousands of migrants arrived in July in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa.

Read us on