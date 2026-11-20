Taiwan has reported to Meta nearly 2,700 social media accounts that local officials consider a likely part of a Chinese information influence campaign ahead of mayoral and county magistrate elections on November 28. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing three Taiwanese officials and internal government reports.

Officials identified mostly accounts on Threads, Meta's text-based platform that is popular in Taiwan. Almost all of them were created over the past four months. According to one report, the profiles may have been created in batches, and most of them were labeled as Chinese.

Meta removed the flagged accounts

A Meta representative said the company removed the accounts identified by Taiwan's authorities. According to him, the platform's systems had already deactivated a significant portion of them. Meta called these profiles “low-quality fake accounts” and said none of them had posted election-related content, while most had no followers.

Taiwanese officials confirmed that some of the flagged profiles were removed. At the same time, three Taiwanese security officials investigating the case consider this activity an element of a broader scheme to spread disinformation, promote politically polarizing narratives, and undermine trust in democracy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Signs of mass profile creation

Of the 2,400 Threads accounts Taiwan reported to Meta, 74% listed China as their location, about 25% did not specify a location, and another 1% listed Russia. The report refers to 27 groups of profiles with similar Chinese names and different numerical identifiers, which, in the document's authors' view, may indicate their mass creation.

The report assesses that this group of accounts may have been mass-created by operators in China or Russia to influence local elections in Taiwan in 2026. According to one official, some profiles initially posed as ordinary Taiwanese users and posted about everyday topics, including fortune-telling. Later, they criticized the government and candidates and wrote that they would refuse to vote because of disappointment with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Separately, Taiwan reported to Meta about 260 accounts that distributed more than 2,150 videos generated by artificial intelligence. According to a government report, the videos received 2.35 million interactions, including comments and shares, and were mostly directed against politicians and policies of the Democratic Progressive Party. China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Read us on