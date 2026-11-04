Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has purchased a property in Sydney, Australia, to house its representative office. The purchase agreement was signed in April, and in October ownership of the property officially transferred to the Taiwanese government, the Taipei Times reports.

Relocation planned by the end of 2027

According to Chen Chin-ling, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of General Affairs, the ministry is looking for a contractor to renovate the acquired premises. The work may take several months, and the representative office is expected to move into the new premises by the end of 2027.

Currently, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sydney rents an office on the 19th floor of the building at 25 Martin Place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Construction of embassy in Belize suspended

Taiwan has also postponed the implementation of a project to build its own embassy complex in Belize. Taiwan’s Cabinet approved it in 2025: the initial estimate was NT$123 million, or US$3.76 million, and construction was planned to be completed within 25 months.

Taiwan’s embassy in Belize informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the need for additional funding due to a significant increase in construction costs, which Chen linked to conflicts in the Middle East. The ministry is awaiting an updated estimate, after which it will submit it to the government for approval. The embassy in Belize City currently operates from rented premises at No. 1 Taiwan Street.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has 111 overseas representative offices, 19 of which are located in government-owned properties. The ministry has been purchasing properties for overseas offices since 2002 to reduce rental costs; in recent years, it has acquired premises in Italy, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Read us on