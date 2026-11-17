Taiwan’s representative office in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, continues to operate despite the country’s authorities demanding that it be moved to Johannesburg. Taipei Times reported this, citing a written response by South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola to parliamentary questions.

Representative office remains in Pretoria

According to Lamola, the Taiwan-owned building still bears the sign “Taipei Liaison Office” and enjoys tax exemptions and other privileges.

In July last year, the South African government unilaterally downgraded the mission’s status and renamed it the Taipei Commercial Office. At the same time, the institution continues to operate in Pretoria.

South Africa began insisting that Taiwan move its de facto embassy from Pretoria to Johannesburg in 2023. Lamola said the decision to relocate the office is not subject to review, calling it a logical and political imperative.

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Legal constraints and negotiations

South African authorities are consulting with the City of Tshwane metropolitan municipality, which includes Pretoria, on a legally sound and diplomatically acceptable way to secure the relocation of the representative office. According to the minister, constitutional protection of property rights over the building limits the possibility of forcibly relocating the mission.

In September last year, Taiwan imposed restrictions on exports of microchips to South Africa that are important for its automotive and technology industries. They were later suspended after South Africa agreed to formal negotiations.

However, after more than a year, the negotiations have not produced a breakthrough. South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation continues to seek a new memorandum governing bilateral trade, investment and cultural ties.

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