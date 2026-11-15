Taiwan will hold a referendum on November 28, concurrently with local elections, on ending its “nuclear-free homeland” policy and using nuclear energy to boost the economy. Ahead of the vote, the Central Election Commission is holding five televised forums dedicated to the referendum question, the Taipei Times reports.

Arguments of nuclear energy supporters

At the second forum, Chen Chung-shun, an associate research fellow at the Green Economy Center of the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research, said that Taiwan had become overly dependent on natural gas because the development of renewable energy had not met expectations. According to him, the country lacks not goals or technology, but time.

Chen believes that data centers for artificial intelligence and factories producing advanced chips are being built faster than major energy infrastructure. Citing estimates from the nuclear industry, he said reactors could be restarted within 18 months to three years. In his view, this would help ensure reliable, affordable and low-carbon electricity supplies while Taiwan expands its renewable generation capacity.

He also said that restoring operations at Nuclear Power Plants No. 2 and No. 3 could diversify the energy mix and reduce the island’s dependence on liquefied natural gas supplies.

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Government position

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lai Chien-hsin, who spoke against the proposal, said Taiwan’s economy and exports had grown even as the share of nuclear energy in electricity generation declined. “Nuclear energy is not a universal cure for the economy,” he said, citing Taiwan’s industrial modernization and strong manufacturing supply chains.

Lai noted that the government does not rule out the possibility of using nuclear energy. State-owned Taiwan Power Co is already assessing whether existing plants can safely resume operations under amended legislation. In particular, it is checking for potential deterioration of equipment caused by prolonged radiation exposure or corrosion.

According to him, the referendum cannot replace legally required inspections and scientific confirmation of the equipment’s structural safety. Even if Nuclear Power Plants No. 2 and No. 3 are deemed safe and their restart receives public support, their combined output would be equivalent to about 10% of Taiwan’s current electricity generation. The issue of nuclear waste disposal would also have to be addressed separately.

Taiwan’s last operating reactor, at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant, was shut down on May 17, 2025. On March 21, President Lai Ching-te said that the Ministry of Economic Affairs had determined that Maanshan and Nuclear Power Plant No. 2 in Wanli District of New Taipei City met the conditions to begin the restart procedure, and that Taiwan Power Co was preparing the next steps.

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