Taiwan launches global drone alliance GUARD — Taipei Times

Taiwan has announced the launch of the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Alliance for Resilience and Democracy — GUARD. The initiative is intended to promote technology exchanges and the creation of secure supply chains in the drone sector.

As Taipei Times reports, the alliance will be established on the basis of the Global UAV Academy and existing bilateral cooperation formats. Jiang Zhenwei, head of Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs task force on drone diplomacy, said that GUARD will focus on supply-chain connections, international certification, professional education and training, international competitions, and the promotion of industry exhibitions.

Manufacturers’ access to the international market

According to Jiang, through GUARD Taiwan seeks to expand local drone manufacturers’ access to international markets and help protect a resilient and reliable UAV ecosystem for democratic states.

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On October 30, the Taiwan Defense Industry Development Association and the Global UAV Academy held the Taiwan International Drone Forum. The event also marked the academy’s official opening. More than 350 officials, academics and industry representatives took part, including Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung and former president of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

Cooperation with European partners

Forum participants discussed critical components, supply-chain cooperation and technological innovation. Lin attended the signing of memorandums between the academy and its partners, including the state-run National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology and the Polish Chamber of Unmanned Systems. The agreements concern supply connections, technology exchanges and professional education.

At the Berlin Security Conference, the Taiwanese delegation emphasized Taiwan’s potential to contribute to European efforts to establish secure and reliable UAV supply chains. Representatives cited the country’s strengths in semiconductor manufacturing, information and communication technologies, and precision engineering.

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