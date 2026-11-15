Texas executes John Rubio for killing three children — The Guardian

In Texas, United States, 46-year-old John Allen Rubio, convicted of killing three young children in Brownsville in 2003, was executed by lethal injection. He was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. on Thursday at the state prison in Huntsville, The Guardian reports.

Rubio was found guilty of killing three-year-old Julissa Quesada, 14-month-old John E. Rubio, and two-month-old Mary Jane Rubio in the apartment where they lived together. According to court records, he was not the biological father of the two older children but raised them as his own.

Rubio’s common-law wife, Angela Camacho, pleaded guilty in the case and received life imprisonment. An appeals court overturned Rubio’s first conviction, ruling that Camacho’s testimony had been improperly used during the trial. At a retrial, he again pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but was convicted again and sentenced to death.

Claims about mental state

At various times, Rubio claimed that the children were possessed and that he had been chosen to save the world. Defense experts diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia, but prosecution experts rejected that conclusion. Defense experts also said that his development had been affected by violence at home, difficult relationships with his parents, drug use and prostitution during childhood.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before the execution, Rubio thanked his friends and family for their love and understanding, saying that he was no longer the person he had been before. He also apologized to the Camacho family and said he was ready to die. A doctor pronounced him dead 21 minutes after the administration of pentobarbital began.

Another execution in Oklahoma

On the same day, 73-year-old James Pavatt was executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma. He was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to kill Rob Andrew, the husband of Brenda Andrew, from whom she was living separately.

Pavatt and Brenda Andrew fled to Mexico with her two children after the killing, but were detained three months later while returning to the United States. Brenda Andrew was convicted in a separate trial; she is the only woman currently on Oklahoma’s death row. The executions of Rubio and Pavatt were the 36th and 37th in the United States since the start of the year.

Read us on