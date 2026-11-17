In Naples, Florida, USA, on September 30, 2026, a Tesla Model X left the road, crashed into a traffic light pole and rolled over. A 50-year-old passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash, while the 48-year-old driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As Electrek reports, Tesla's report to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that Autopilot or Full Self-Driving was active. The company marked the system's status as "Verified Engaged," meaning it confirmed its activation using its own telematics data.

Crash circumstances

The crash occurred at about 11:43 p.m. on Golden Gate Parkway in Collier County, near the intersection with Estuary Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling east, left the roadway, struck a traffic light pole at the corner of the intersection and rolled over.

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Tesla's report states that the vehicle's speed before the collision was 39 mph, or about 63 km/h. The document also records airbag deployment, damage to the front and roof of the vehicle, and a collision with a pole or tree.

Video and vehicle data

Tesla told the regulator that it has video recordings, telematics data and the vehicle's event data recorder. According to the company, it learned of the crash through its own telematics.

At the same time, Tesla withheld the description of the crash circumstances, the software version and information on whether the road met the operating conditions for the system as confidential commercial information. The Florida Highway Patrol continues its investigation, and the cause of the crash has not been officially determined. Data on Autopilot or FSD activity alone do not establish whether the system caused the collision.

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