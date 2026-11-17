Tesla has unveiled Powercore, a medium-voltage solid-state transformer that combines the functions of a transformer, inverter, and switch in one device. The equipment is designed for continuous power of 7.4 MW, or 9 MVA, at a voltage of 34.5 kV. The first installations are expected to begin operating in 2027, Electrek reports.

Powercore specifications

According to Tesla, Powercore can provide up to 10 MVA of peak power in grid-forming mode. This means the device can maintain the voltage and frequency of the power grid rather than merely operate in synchronization with it. The AC voltage range is from 10 to 34.5 kV, while the DC range is from 800 to 2,000 V. The company reported peak efficiency of 98.86%, a warranty of up to 25 years, and an operating temperature range from −40 to +55 °C.

The device also includes a medium-voltage solid-state switch. Tesla claims it can clear fault conditions up to 1,000 times faster than a conventional switch. The design does not use flammable oil and allows modular servicing of components without replacing the entire unit.

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Applications for energy and data centers

The company positions Powercore for energy storage systems, large solar power plants, and data centers with an 800 V DC power bus. In the Megablock complex, the new equipment is intended to replace a setup in which Megapack inverters first output 480 V AC and a separate transformer raises the voltage to the medium-voltage level. Tesla says the previous architecture had twice the losses.

Powercore can also operate as a central inverter for solar arrays with 1,500 V DC and future 2,000 V systems. Tesla said it will manufacture the equipment in the United States using U.S. and imported components.

In 2027, Heron Power, a startup founded by former Tesla senior vice president Drew Baglino, also plans to begin mass production of its own Heron Link solid-state transformer. Heron Link has continuous power of 5 MW for solar systems and energy storage and 4.2 MW for data centers.

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