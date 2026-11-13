Tesla removes cheapest all-wheel-drive Model Y — InsideEVs

In the United States, Tesla has removed the most affordable all-wheel-drive version of the Model Y electric crossover from its online configurator. The Model Y All-Wheel Drive variant, which cost about $42,000, is no longer displayed on the automaker’s website, InsideEVs reports.

Price of the all-wheel-drive version

The most affordable dual-motor Model Y is now the Premium AWD trim, with a starting price of $51,630. The base rear-wheel-drive Model Y remains on sale and starts at $41,630.

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The Model Y AWD removed from the configurator was introduced in February. It used the same battery as the single-motor rear-wheel-drive version. Its claimed EPA range was 294 miles on a single charge, 54 miles less than the base Model Y RWD. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph took 4.6 seconds, which was 2.2 seconds faster than the single-motor version.

Base Model Y equipment

The most affordable rear-wheel-drive Model Y has passive dampers and supports charging at up to 225 kW. This trim has fewer speakers, while the seats are upholstered in artificial leather and fabric. The vehicle does not have FM radio, a rear screen, or ventilated seats; heating is available only for the front seats. A glass roof is installed, but it is completely covered by the headliner.

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