The Beatles have unveiled a new video for the song In My Life, dedicated to the musicians’ home city of Liverpool in the United Kingdom. Owen Cooper stars in the video, and its release was linked to the reissue of the album Rubber Soul, which includes the song, Rolling Stone reports.

A story of three generations

The video was co-directed by Jessica Swale and Irina Alexiu. It depicts three generations of a musical family from Liverpool and how their love of music is passed between them. The city serves as the backdrop for a story that refers to the song lyric about places a person will remember.

The clip contains several references for The Beatles fans. In particular, the characters recreate the iconic Abbey Road walk near the Woolton Picture House cinema. The video also references the scene in which George Harrison falls in the film A Hard Day’s Night.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The new The Beatles Story space

The video’s release coincided with Apple Corps.’ announcement that it would move the immersive The Beatles Story exhibition from Albert Dock to the former site of St Johns Market, opposite Liverpool Lime Street station. The new location will cover 100,000 square feet.

Paul McCartney stressed in a statement the special significance of Liverpool for him and The Beatles. According to him, Apple Corps.’ plans for the exhibition take him back to the story of the band’s journey from Liverpool to the world and back home.

Read us on