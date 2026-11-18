Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress urged the team to move forward following the resignation of company founder Jensen Huang at an all-hands meeting in Santa Clara, United States. She also mentioned salary increases, CNBC reports, citing a meeting participant.

Search for a new leader

The meeting lasted about an hour, was held in person and streamed via Microsoft Teams. Kress was joined by newly appointed board chair Harvey Jones and Ian Buck, head of hyperscale and high-performance computing.

Other top executives also addressed employees, including co-founders Chris Malachowsky and Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice President of GPU Engineering Jonah Alben, and Executive Vice President of Operations Deborah Shoquist.

After Kress's speech, Jones moved on to discuss the search for a new chief executive. The day before, during an earnings call, he said that the board of directors had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not plan to reinstate him as CEO.

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Employee sentiment and quarterly results

According to the meeting participant, there was sentiment among employees in favor of Huang's return. Some employees publicly called for this on the social network X, while one senior employee, CNBC reported, sent the board of directors a letter warning of a possible loss of “irreplaceable talent” if the company did not consider reinstating Huang.

At the same time, another source familiar with the situation said that employees positively received the management's remarks and greater openness about the company's governance. On Tuesday, Huang said it would be an honor for him to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Kress also summed up Nvidia's quarterly report, calling the quarter successful. The company beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter, while its shares fell by 2% on November 18. On the same day, analysts at Bernstein and Evercore, among others, lowered their ratings on Nvidia shares.

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