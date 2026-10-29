In Australia, an initial prison assessment of Brendan Nugent, whom police suspect of deliberately driving into federal MP Helen Haines in Wangaratta, found no signs of extremism or links to political groups or ideologies. As ABC News Australia reports, the assessment was conducted several days after Nugent was detained, and his mental state continues to be assessed.

A source familiar with the assessment's contents said that Nugent had persecutory delusions and was likely experiencing psychosis. The assessment also referred to a significant mental disorder, with schizophrenia being considered among the possible diagnoses. According to ABC's source, the man's social media posts containing conspiracy-related references to Israel, Gaza, climate change, the Kremlin and Jeffrey Epstein may instead point to paranoia and a deterioration in his mental state.

Case circumstances

Haines was taking items from the trunk of a car near her electorate office in Wangaratta when she was struck by a LandCruiser driven by Nugent. Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke cited eyewitness accounts after the incident, according to which the driver turned around and then, according to the investigation's version, drove into the MP twice.

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Haines sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne, where surgeons amputated both her legs. According to ABC, she is in stable condition and has emerged from an induced coma.

Nugent has been charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing injury to a Commonwealth officer. Investigators say that his actions were deliberate. The investigation, initially handled jointly by Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police, is now being conducted by Victoria Police, which will also be responsible for prosecuting the case.

Previous requests for help

During previous treatment in psychiatric inpatient facilities, specialists considered schizophrenia, recurrent psychotic disorder associated with cannabis use, and persecutory delusional disorder, but no official diagnosis was made for Nugent. A court in Wangaratta also heard that he has idiopathic transverse myelitis, a neurological spinal cord disorder that can cause pain, paralysis, numbness and tingling. In custody, Nugent is experiencing withdrawal from alcohol and cannabis.

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