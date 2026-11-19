US President Donald Trump plans to hold a separate meeting with Russian Federation President — the leader of an aggressor state — Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday. The talks are to take place separately from the planned trilateral meeting of Trump, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, The Hill reports, citing a White House official.

Meeting after the Alaska summit

This will be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since the official summit in Alaska in August. That summit was intended to facilitate negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

It is currently unknown whether the bilateral talks between the US and Russian presidents will take place before or after the planned meeting with Xi Jinping. Trump previously said the talks would address nuclear disarmament, the war in Iran, the economy, trade and Russia's war against Ukraine. At the same time, White House officials told reporters last week that the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine was not planned to be raised.

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Statements on ending the war

Before departing for Asia, Trump told reporters that, in his view, Putin was somewhat backing down in the war and would like it to end. On Tuesday in the Philippines, the US president said that, in his opinion, an agreement to end the war was close.

At the same time, The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Western intelligence officials do not believe Putin is ready for serious negotiations on ending the war. Russia and Ukraine have again intensified attacks ahead of winter. According to the Associated Press, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down 1,336 Ukrainian drones, while Russian forces continued striking civilian areas of Ukraine.

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