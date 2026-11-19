The first-ever trilateral summit involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President — of the aggressor state — Vladimir Putin took place in Shenzhen, China. The meeting was held at the state residence Kylin Villa at the foot of Qilin Mountain, near Xili Lake. The National reports.

A place of personal significance for Xi

The Kylin Villa complex covers 38 hectares and opened in 1997. It includes villas, guest houses and banquet halls amid wooded grounds; Chinese leaders and foreign senior officials had previously been hosted there.

According to The National, the choice of residence may have held personal and political symbolism for Xi Jinping. His father, Xi Zhongxun, spent the final months of his life resting and walking in the residence's gardens after being diagnosed with cancer in 2002. From 1978 to 1980, he headed the Communist Party in Guangdong province and played an important role in establishing China's first special economic zones, including Shenzhen.

Symbolism of the talks

The leaders sat at a round wooden table without a head seat, with the flags of Russia, China and the United States placed behind them. Xi Jinping sat at the center of the arrangement; Putin was seated to his right — in the position that diplomatic protocol traditionally reserves for the most honored guest — while Trump sat to his left.

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Behind the Chinese leader was a shanshui-style painting featuring mountains, a sea of clouds, pine trees and the Great Wall of China. The floor was covered with a blue-and-white carpet patterned to resemble clouds or waves. Xi Jinping wore a red tie, Trump a blue one, and Putin a dark burgundy tie.

Before the trilateral discussion, the presidents held separate bilateral meetings. Trump repeatedly called Putin and Xi his friends, spoke of long-standing personal relationships with them and thanked the Chinese leader for the warm welcome. He also said that he intended to ask Xi Jinping to do more for American farmers.

The meeting is being compared with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and the USSR discussed the postwar world order. The National notes that hosting the summit underscores China's position as one of the centers of international diplomacy.

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