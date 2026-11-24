The price of January futures for Brent crude rose by 0.4% on Tuesday to $89.76 per barrel, stabilizing after a significant decline the previous day. On Monday morning, Brent quotations, which serve as a global benchmark for the oil market, temporarily exceeded $93 per barrel, Der Spiegel reports.

Talks affected quotations

Oil became cheaper amid cautious optimism regarding talks to end the war between the United States and Iran. According to Axios, US Vice President J.D. Vance met with the Prime Minister of Qatar to discuss negotiations with Iran. Qatar is acting as a mediator in these contacts.

US President Donald Trump refrained from new strikes on Iran, although Iranian attacks were intensifying. The article also notes that tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, but crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf have recently been increasing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The market remains unstable

Commerzbank expert Thu Lan Nguyen believes that a new military escalation is probably not expected, at least in the short term. At the same time, in her assessment, this does not mean that a peaceful settlement has become more likely: Iran is seeking the lifting of the maritime blockade, while the United States insists on concessions regarding Iran's nuclear program.

Nguyen also noted that Iran and the Houthis associated with it continue their attacks, while Trump threatened to continue strikes on Iran if no agreement is reached. In her view, the oil market remains vulnerable despite signs of easing tensions.

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