Chipmaker TSMC received NT$167.586 billion, or US$5.1 billion, in subsidies from the governments of the United States, Japan, Germany and China in the first nine months of 2026. This is a record amount of financial aid for the company, which is expanding production in these markets, Taipei Times reports.

Most of the funds came in the third quarter

According to TSMC's financial report, the company received NT$166.996 billion in subsidies from the four governments in the third quarter. In the first half of the year, the amount was only NT$590 million.

The subsidies helped cover expenses related to real estate purchases, plant construction and manufacturing equipment as part of TSMC's international expansion. TSMC Arizona Corp in the United States, European Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in Dresden, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc in Kumamoto and TSMC Nanjing Co in China entered into funding agreements with local authorities.

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Expansion of production abroad

In Nanjing, TSMC operates a 12-inch wafer fabrication plant. The company's first plant in Arizona began commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2024 using a 4-nanometer process. Construction of the second facility has been completed and equipment is being installed there; mass production of chips using a 3-nanometer process is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

TSMC's first plant in Kumamoto, Japan, also began commercial production at the end of 2024. A second plant in the city is still under construction, with mass production there expected to start in 2028. The company's facility in Dresden, Germany, is planned to begin mass production in 2027.

Over the nine-month period, TSMC Arizona posted a profit of NT$53.986 billion, while JASM posted NT$2.396 billion. At the same time, ESMC in Dresden reported a loss of NT$1.079 billion.

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