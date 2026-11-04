Israel’s CEC approves election results — Jerusalem Post

Israel’s Central Elections Committee approved the official election results after a review found no evidence of a breach of their integrity. Representatives of the Likud party and the ultra-Orthodox Shas party abstained during the vote, The Jerusalem Post reports.

CEC Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg and representatives of opposition parties voted to approve the results. At the same time, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had previously said that his Otzma Yehudit party would vote against the decision.

Possible appeal

Likud is also considering the possibility of challenging the results in court. Under Israeli law, the chair of the election commission must publish the results no later than eight days after election day. After their publication, an appeal may be filed within 14 days with the Jerusalem Administrative Affairs Court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi announced his resignation from the CEC after the party’s decision to abstain. He cited suspicions of foreign interference which, he said, must be clarified before the results are approved. Likud’s election integrity representative, Sagi Kaisler, also accused the commission of failing to consider hundreds of complaints. These are the positions of party representatives.

Review of more than 9,000 polling stations

The CEC said that over six days, about 250 public-sector lawyers, together with commission staff, reviewed the election materials. Political forces and candidate lists submitted 2,452 appeals concerning 1,350 ballot boxes, while citizens submitted another 1,239 appeals concerning 750 ballot boxes.

In total, the commission reviewed protocols from 9,069 polling stations. Where necessary, it conducted an in-depth review of election materials, ballots and voter registers, and made corrections based on official documents.

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