Turkey has issued a NAVTEX navigational warning concerning planned seabed surveys between Cyprus and Crete as part of the Great Sea Interconnector project. As Cyprus Mail reports, it was published on Tuesday evening by Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

Surveys for cable laying

The NAVTEX text states that marine scientific surveys for laying an underwater cable will be conducted along two designated lines within the service area of the Turkish NAVTEX system and on the continental shelf that Turkey considers its own. The work is to be carried out by the French research vessel Abeille Marengo.

Other vessels were warned to stay more than two nautical miles away from the Abeille Marengo. The warning will remain in effect until March 20 next year. If implemented, the Great Sea Interconnector is intended to link the energy systems of Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

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Greece’s reaction and the maritime dispute

Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said that this contact does not mean recognition of Turkey’s claims to the maritime areas where the surveys are planned. According to him, the official request to conduct the work was sent only to the governments of Greece and Cyprus.

Last Friday, Greece issued a NAVTEX for this project. After that, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said that the French vessel was allegedly planning illegal scientific research connected with unauthorized cable laying on the Turkish continental shelf.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had previously said that Ankara would not object to surveys between Crete and Cyprus provided that written prior notification was given. Greece and the Republic of Cyprus refer to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, under which islands have a full exclusive economic zone. Turkey is not a party to this convention and holds a different position on the maritime zones of islands.

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