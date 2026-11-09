In the Brazilian Amazon, scientists have described a new species of freshwater fish, Laimosemion laranja, found in only three small forest water bodies near the municipality of Laranjal do Jari in the state of Amapá. The species’ known range covers about 25 square kilometers, and researchers believe it meets the International Union for Conservation of Nature criteria for endangered status, ScienceDaily reports.

A fish less than three centimeters long

Laimosemion laranja belongs to the rivulid family, whose members are often called killifish. Its standard length is less than three centimeters. Males have bright orange spots on the front part of their bodies and orange chevron-shaped patterns near the tail against pale gray sides.

The species was discovered by a group of scientists from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, Instituto Peixe das Nuvens, the Federal University of Pará, and the University of West Florida. The research was conducted in small rivers known locally as igarapés in the Rio Cajari basin.

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To confirm that the fish was a species new to science, the team compared its body proportions and scale counts with closely related species, examined skeletal features, and analyzed mitochondrial DNA. The study results were published in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.

Habitats threatened by mining and pollution

All three known water bodies where the new species was found are affected by human activity. The environment in the area is impacted by deforestation, mineral extraction, urban development, and plastic pollution. Near one of the water bodies, the water changed color because of sediment linked to extractive activity, while another is located within the city.

The researchers proposed expanding the boundaries of the neighboring Rio Cajari Extractive Reserve to include the areas where Laimosemion laranja was found. The species name comes from the Portuguese word laranja, meaning “orange,” and also refers to Laranjal do Jari.

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