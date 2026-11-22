In the United Kingdom, a small number of prisoners convicted of terrorist offenses may be eligible for early release under new sentencing rules. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing British media and the country’s Ministry of Justice.

New release rules

The Sentencing Act 2026, which came into force on October 1, allows many prisoners serving standard fixed-term sentences to be released after serving one-third of their prison term. Previously, they had to serve 40% of their sentence or half of their punishment.

The changes are part of the Labour Party government’s measures to reduce overcrowding in prisons in England and Wales. In September, Justice Minister Alex Norris and prison service representatives told the prime minister that facilities were 97% full: they held about 87,000 prisoners, while approximately 1,500 places remained available.

According to British media, around 4,500 prisoners were to be released in stages starting in October, and 2,000 have already been released. At the same time, the scheme does not apply to those convicted of manslaughter or certain serious crimes, including rape and specified sexual offenses against children. Prisoners serving life sentences and extended fixed-term sentences are also not covered by the new rules.

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Restrictions for terrorism convicts

The Ministry of Justice stressed that the overwhelming majority of terrorist offenses are not covered by the amended release procedure. Some people convicted of such offenses must serve their full prison terms, while others may meet the criteria for early release.

The ministry said it is working jointly with the police and security service to manage risks after the release of such individuals. Possible restrictions include electronic tags, limits on movement, internet use, and contact with other people.

The changes could potentially also affect people convicted of supporting banned organizations, including Hamas and Palestine Action. At the same time, it remains unclear which specific sentences in such cases may fall under the new rules.

According to the UK Home Office, as of the end of June 2026, 275 people were held in British prisons in terrorism-related cases, 7% more than a year earlier. The Conservative opposition criticized the new rules, citing possible risks to public safety.

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