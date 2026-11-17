In London, United Kingdom, 21-year-old Arion Kurtaj pleaded guilty to hacking Rockstar Games' systems in 2022 and publishing early videos from Grand Theft Auto 6. He also admitted to other crimes committed as a teenager while a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, including an attack on Uber, Engadget reports.

Rockstar Games hack

Kurtaj attacked Rockstar while out on bail in another case involving, among other things, the hacking of Nvidia. According to the publication, he carried out a phishing attack using an Amazon Fire TV Stick connected to a television in a hotel room. At the time, he was under police protection due to threats from other hackers.

As a result of the hack, Kurtaj obtained dozens of clips containing nearly an hour of unfinished GTA 6 gameplay. After unsuccessful attempts to blackmail the developer, he published the videos as well as part of the source code.

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Previous ruling and sentence

In 2023, doctors found Kurtaj unfit to participate in court proceedings due to acute autism. After a jury determined that he had committed the crimes, the court ordered his indefinite hospitalization. In January, he was transferred to a regular prison after it was concluded that he could stand trial.

Kurtaj's sentence will be announced later. Rockstar said that recovering from the 2022 attack cost the company $5 million and thousands of employee work hours. The leak also showed that one of GTA 6's playable characters will be a woman, Lucia, the series' first fully fledged female protagonist.

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