In the United Kingdom, only 28.2% of participants in the one-off vaccination campaign aged 18 and 19 received the first dose of the meningococcal group B vaccine. The Guardian reports, citing the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In June, the government launched a time-limited programme under which young people can receive two doses of a vaccine that protects against most strains of MenB bacteria. The decision was made after an outbreak of meningitis B in Kent and clusters of cases in Dorset and Berkshire. According to the publication, they resulted in three deaths, while some survivors suffered lifelong health consequences.

Deadline for the first dose

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Shamez Ladhani urged those eligible for vaccination to book an appointment. The deadline for receiving the first dose is 31 December. Two vaccine doses at least 28 days apart are required for protection, and the second dose can be received until 31 March 2027.

According to the latest UKHSA data, almost 70% of 18- and 19-year-olds who received the first dose have already completed their second vaccination. Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, described the low vaccination rates as alarming. He noted that MenB vaccines do not prevent all cases of the disease but are highly effective.

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Who can receive the vaccine

Everyone born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008 is eligible for vaccination. The vaccine is also offered to people under 25 who this autumn began studying for the first time at a university or further education institution with accommodation.

According to UKHSA estimates, the risk for first-year students is about seven times higher than for their peers who did not enter university. Experts link this to shared living, parties and extensive social contact. Eliza Hill, a lecturer at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, noted that the peak of invasive MenB infection usually falls between December and March.

The charity Meningitis Now and the National Union of Students support the introduction of regular MenB vaccination for young people. Previously, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended one booster dose for 15-year-olds vaccinated against MenB in childhood and two doses for those who missed earlier vaccination.

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