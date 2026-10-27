At least 102 killed in drone strike in Darfur — RMF24

At least 102 people were killed in a drone strike on a market in Darfur, western Sudan. As RMF24 reports, citing a human rights organization, the drone was used by Sudanese government forces. The area where the strike occurred is a major stronghold of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The reported death toll has risen

Earlier, medical services reported 21 dead and more than 40 injured. An employee of a local hospital told AFP that RSF members, who were often present at the targeted market, may have been among the victims.

On the same day, a significant part of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, was left without electricity for about 12 hours after an attack on a large substation on the outskirts of the city. Hospitals and bakeries were forced to use their own generators, while water supplies were also restricted in many areas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attacks on energy infrastructure

The state energy company reported serious damage and technical malfunctions in the transmission network, several key stations and high-voltage lines. No official cause was named, but a company representative told AP that the Al-Markhiyat transformer substation had been attacked by a drone.

This happened the day after a coordinated RSF attack on six energy infrastructure facilities, which caused widespread power outages in four states in eastern Sudan. The civil war in the country has continued since April 2023. According to the UN, the fighting has forced around 14 million people to leave their homes, while drone strikes claimed more than 300 lives in the first three weeks of October.

Read us on