In South Africa, ahead of the 2026 local elections, 10 of the 12 parties analysed made specific commitments regarding libraries, five regarding early childhood development centres, and eight regarding schoolchildren’s safety. This was reported by TimesLIVE, citing a review by The Education Desk.

Voters will elect municipal councillors who can influence roads, infrastructure, public safety, library services and the registration of early childhood development centres. At the same time, school education in South Africa falls under the authority of national and provincial governments rather than local self-government. According to the Electoral Commission, 546 parties are taking part in the elections.

Libraries and preschool centres

ActionSA, the South African Communist Party and the EFF presented proposals in all three areas analysed by the review’s authors. ActionSA promises to expand funding for early childhood development centres, introduce nutrition programmes and use abandoned or repossessed municipal buildings to establish childcare facilities.

The South African Communist Party proposes developing libraries as community centres for knowledge and culture, with internet access and study spaces. The EFF said it intends to establish libraries in under-resourced schools and expand free public Wi-Fi to support reading.

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The African National Congress promised to make municipal libraries accessible, well lit and equipped with public Wi-Fi. The Inkatha Freedom Party intends to invest in libraries and expand community infrastructure, including early childhood development centres. The MK Party promises to repair and maintain libraries, as well as establish such centres in underused buildings.

Safe routes to schools

The Democratic Alliance proposed a safe routes to school programme: paved pedestrian walkways, better street lighting and dedicated transport for pupils in high-crime areas. The party also supports school liaison officers in institutions affected by gang violence.

The South African Communist Party proposes conducting safety audits in wards, creating safe routes to schools and strengthening measures against drug dens and illegal establishments near schools. The UDM supports stricter enforcement of local regulations and community partnerships in security, while Build One South Africa plans to strengthen policing in metropolitan areas to counter crime and drug dealing near schools.

Freedom Front Plus did not define specific commitments in the three areas analysed. Regarding the Patriotic Alliance, the review’s authors were unable to find a full programme for the 2026 elections.

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