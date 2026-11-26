In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola cases since the outbreak was declared in May has reached 12,021. The number of deaths associated with the disease stood at 5,904, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Health. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Outbreak has spread to eight provinces

The virus, initially recorded in one province, has now spread to Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo, South Ubangi and North Ubangi. According to the agency, conflict and resistance within communities are linked to the faster spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization said that intense fighting near a hospital in Ituri province had disrupted Ebola response measures. The WHO team was temporarily relocated from the Mongbwalu area until the situation stabilizes. Before that, medical workers had been trapped for more than 24 hours in the maternity ward of the healthcare facility.

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Response plan through May 2027

WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention presented an updated continental preparedness and response plan for the Bundibugyo virus, covering the period from November 2026 to May 2027. WHO estimates that $1.576 billion is needed to implement the measures over the next six months.

WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said that the plan provides for a focus on communities, stronger early detection and medical care, as well as coordination among countries and partners to stop virus transmission and prevent its further spread.

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