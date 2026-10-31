In the Gaza Strip, 10 children aged six to 16 and a teacher were killed between October 18 and 24, Al Jazeera reports. The school year in the Palestinian enclave resumed on September 19 after an interruption of nearly three years. According to the outlet, Israeli strikes continued in Gaza after that.

On October 17, 14-year-old Muhammad Hamad was killed on his way home from school in Deir al-Balah. According to Al Jazeera, an Israeli strike hit the road on which the boy was returning home with his 10-year-old brother Abdullah through the al-Baraka area. Another man was killed along with Muhammad, while his brother survived. The deceased boy’s father, Riyad Hamad, said that Abdullah is now afraid to walk to school alone.

Schoolgirls injured in Jabalia

On October 21, two schoolgirls were injured during the morning assembly at Muradiya School in Jabalia. Fourth-grader Suad Abd Rabbo sustained a gunshot wound above her knee. The bullet became lodged near nerves and tendons; doctors operated on the girl but could not remove it because of the risk of paralysis. Suad cannot walk and needs surgery outside Gaza, her mother said.

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Another pupil, fifth-grader Amina Khader, sustained a minor abdominal injury. School principal Naima Alush said that after the shooting, parents began taking their children out of school, while absenteeism rose significantly. Amina’s father said that after what she experienced, the girl is afraid to return to school and cannot tolerate the sounds of gunfire.

Danger near the yellow line

Muradiya School is located near the so-called yellow line — a line that, under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, divided Gaza’s territory between Israeli and Palestinian control. According to the UN, the line has shifted westward, and Israel controls more than 65% of the enclave’s territory, compared with the 53% envisaged by the agreement a year earlier.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 66 Palestinian children have been killed near this line. Alush said that bullets or shells regularly hit the 20-tent educational complex, where about a thousand children study. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, since the ceasefire was established, Israel has killed at least 1,574 Palestinians and injured 5,687 people in the Gaza Strip.

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