Seven police officers taken to court in Guatemala — The Rio Times

In Guatemala City, seven officers of the National Civil Police were taken to court over alleged violations during the detention of two brothers who had previously been named suspects in the murder of lawyer Juan Francisco Solorzano Foppa. The officers include a commissioner, an inspector, a third-class officer and four agents, The Rio Times reports.

The arrest warrants for the police officers were issued by the Third Criminal Court of First Instance of Guatemala City. The country’s Interior Ministry said the law enforcement officers were taken to court over alleged violations during the brothers’ detention. According to Publinews, they are accused of abuse of authority and possibly planting a weapon.

The detained brothers were released

On October 17, armed attackers shot dead 43-year-old Solorzano Foppa at the Campo Marte sports complex in Zone 5 of Guatemala City. Gustavo Adolfo Aguilar Gamarro was also killed in the attack. Shortly afterward, police reported the detention of two brothers in Zone 16 of the city and displayed a carbine as evidence.

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The brothers, who worked as couriers for delivery services, denied involvement in the crime. The next day, a court released them due to insufficient evidence to continue the case. According to Prensa Libre, the carbine is registered to a private individual and has not been reported stolen; investigators are checking its owner.

Investigators are examining law enforcement actions

Eswin Jacinto, the police deputy director for operations, told lawmakers that after the detention, officers took the brothers to a police station rather than directly to the Torre de Tribunales courthouse, as required by the rules. According to him, patrol vehicles were changed and routes were adjusted without notifying senior command.

Plaza Pública reported nine violations over approximately three hours and stated that at the police station the brothers were forced to kneel and pose for photos in front of the weapon. Police chief David Custodio Boteo said several officers and the station chief had been suspended. No individuals directly involved in the shooting in the Solorzano Foppa murder case have been detained so far.

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