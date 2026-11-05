In the informal settlement of Red Hill in the mountains beyond Simon’s Town near Cape Town, South Africa, several baboons from the Groot Olifantsbos troop entered a pigsty in search of food. As Daily Maverick reports, the animals made their way through and between shacks to the structure, climbed in through the roof, knocked over feed containers and opened rickety gates.

Pig feed attracts baboons

Red Hill residents told the publication that the main attraction for baboons is pig feed — a mixture of bran and kitchen scraps stored in large containers. The animals may also look for food in homes with unlocked doors, but pigsties are especially appealing to them. There is little organic waste in the settlement, and many local residents have stopped growing vegetables because of the baboons.

A ranger monitoring the troop arrived at the pigsty and fired blank rounds from a paintball marker. The baboons moved only a few metres away. He lifted the overturned containers and called colleagues, but they were then in Scarborough, where they were pushing another troop of baboons out of the town after it had entered from the Cape Point reserve. When the ranger went out to the road to wait for help, the animals returned to the scattered feed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Four rangers for more than 50 baboons

According to the publication, four rangers are assigned to the Groot Olifantsbos troop, which numbers more than 50 baboons. Their work includes preventing the animals from becoming accustomed to living in human settlements. The rangers held information meetings in Red Hill and asked residents not to throw stones at baboons or set dogs on them.

In Cape Town, rangers to monitor baboons were first piloted in 2009. In the Zwaanswyk and Tokai areas, where there is natural food and electric fencing, most days pass without the animals appearing in urban areas. At the same time, the Waterfall and Seaforth troops near Simon’s Town have been identified for possible relocation to a sanctuary, as they are difficult to keep out of built-up areas.

Read us on