In Kenya, 9,792 of the 25,098 trainees in the Diploma in Primary Teacher Education (DPTE) program who sat the exam received unsatisfactory results and must retake it. This amounts to 39.02% of all candidates, Nation Kenya reports.

The highest number of failures was recorded in mathematics, with 6,815 candidates. Kiswahili was failed by 2,988 trainees, while 1,514 failed English. For graduates who did not score the required marks to complete their studies, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) plans to hold supplementary examinations in January 2027.

Lowered admission requirements

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the results may be linked to lowered admission requirements. Previously, admission to the program required a mean grade of C and relevant results in core subjects, including mathematics and English. The conditions were changed following a recommendation by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, which proposed easing the criteria in June 2023 due to low enrollment in teacher training colleges.

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According to the council, among 2026 graduates, only 3,644 people, or 14.52%, had a grade of C or higher in mathematics in the KCSE leaving examination. Another 17,137 candidates, or 68.27%, received grades from D to E in the subject. Njengere stressed that final conclusions require a detailed analysis of the results.

Problems at colleges

The head of KNEC also cited a sharp increase in the number of candidates, insufficient capacity at some colleges, problems with implementing school-based assessment, shortages of teaching staff and infrastructure, as well as difficulties with student attendance and discipline, among the possible factors.

Hesbon Otieno, deputy secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, called for an assessment of the quality of teacher training and the provision of resources to colleges for competency-based learning. Silas Obuhatsa, chairperson of the National Parents Association, asked the Ministry of Education to investigate the reasons for the high number of unsatisfactory results, including the impact of financial difficulties, infrastructure, and class absences.

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