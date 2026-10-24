In Kenya, schools have completed rehearsals ahead of the nationwide assessment of Grade 6 and Grade 9 students, which begins on Monday. Education authorities and security services have strengthened measures to prevent disruptions during testing and ensure children’s safety, Nation Kenya reports.

Grade 6 students will take the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), while Grade 9 students will take the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA). During the rehearsals, participants were briefed on assessment procedures, while premises and staff who will supervise the testing were prepared.

Security measures

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Edison Nyale said that the county security team had put enhanced measures in place to conduct the assessments in a safe environment. He also warned unauthorized persons not to approach testing centres. County Education Director David Koech said that all registered candidates took part in Friday’s rehearsals.

In Turkana, particular attention is being paid to schools in areas where there is a threat of bandit attacks. County Education Director Henry Lubanga said that students from unsafe areas would be transported to secure assessment centres if necessary. Transport and personnel have been mobilized for this purpose, while containers with testing materials have been distributed across the county to avoid delays.

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In Nakuru, the heads of 480 centres were reminded of the need to ensure the integrity of the assessments and prevent violations. According to County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara, at least two armed officers will be on duty at each centre.

Search for students

At Korinyang Mixed Boarding and Junior Secondary School in Aroo sub-county, the administration, together with local officials, is searching for students who have been missing school because of gold mining in Kalomwae and other locations near the border. School principal Magammud Abdullahi said that this activity had affected student numbers in all grades, especially the upper ones.

In Murang’a, the security and intelligence committee instructed field officers to compile lists of absent candidates and report emergencies that could hinder the assessments. The county registered 25,334 students for KJSEA at 567 centres and 24,093 students for KPSEA at 618 centres. In Meru, 37,301 candidates are registered for KPSEA and 35,670 for KJSEA.

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