A bill has been introduced in Kenya’s parliament that could ban the production, sale and promotion of shisha, and also provides for up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to 5 million Kenyan shillings for violating the relevant provisions. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

The initiator of the Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is parliamentary majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah. The document has already been introduced for its first reading. If adopted, Kenya will become the fourth East African country to ban shisha, after Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Penalties for violating the ban

The draft amends the tobacco control law. It defines shisha as a tobacco product, with or without flavourings, which may contain molasses, honey, vegetable glycerin or other natural or artificial flavourings.

The document also prohibits allowing, promoting, facilitating or encouraging shisha smoking or the use of nicotine pouches. Violations of these provisions are proposed to be punishable by a fine of up to 5 million Kenyan shillings, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both penalties.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New rules for alcohol and tobacco

The bill does not ban the production of the traditional drink chang’aa, but establishes new requirements for its packaging. The drink is proposed to be packaged in glass bottles with a cap that cannot be reused and labelling featuring a unique security element from the manufacturer.

The document also provides for a digital tracking system for all alcoholic beverages produced in or imported into the country. Kimani Ichung’wah said the system should help authorities determine the origin of alcohol.

Separately, the bill proposes increasing penalties for smoking in prohibited places: a fine of up to 100,000 Kenyan shillings and imprisonment of up to one year. The same maximum penalty is proposed for sellers of cigarette packs containing fewer than 10 cigarettes.

The Alcoholic Beverages Association of Kenya called for the bill to be withdrawn, stating that in its current form it could lead to the loss of thousands of jobs and strengthen the position of illegal alcohol producers. Before parliamentary debates, the document must undergo a public consultation procedure.

Read us on