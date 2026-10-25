Inspector linked to two murders detained in Kenya — Nation Kenya

In the Kenyan city of Eldoret, police inspector Kenneth Kipkemboi Sang was detained on October 24 after evading investigators in the murder cases of lawyer Kialo Mbobu and clinical psychologist Victoria Mutiso in Nairobi. As Nation Kenya reports, the operation was conducted by detectives from Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations based on operational intelligence.

Detention in Eldoret

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, law enforcement officers intercepted Sang on Uganda Road in central Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. He was driving a silver Toyota Fielder. Investigators said the officer had allegedly been trying to sell the vehicle to obtain money for daily expenses.

After his detention, Sang was taken to Eldoret Police Station for processing. Detectives continue to examine the circumstances of both murders and the possible involvement of other individuals. Investigators had previously linked the inspector to the alleged coordination of the attacks, but his detention does not establish guilt.

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Two murders in Nairobi

Lawyer, university lecturer and former chairperson of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Kialo Mbobu was shot dead on September 9, 2025, while driving home along Magadi Road in Nairobi. According to investigators, the attack was carried out by an armed man on a motorcycle.

In September 2026, police detained Constable Julius Kipkoech Cheruiyot, who is suspected of directly killing Mbobu. Investigators also reported that ballistic analysis linked a Ceska pistol issued to that officer to the attack. Kenya's prosecution approved murder charges against five suspects in the Mbobu case.

Clinical psychologist and mental health researcher Victoria Mutiso was shot dead on July 29, 2026, in Nairobi's Upper Hill area while she was in a car. Police are considering a possible connection between the two murders and a prolonged property dispute between Mutiso's husband, Professor David Musyimi Ndetei, and his former wife, Rose Mbite Mulwa. Investigators must prove this version with evidence in court, and all suspects are presumed innocent until their guilt is established by a court.

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