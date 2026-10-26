Scientists in Yunnan Province in southwestern China have discovered a new species of fungus, Dianjunus rex. Its fruiting bodies can reach 50 centimetres in height and weigh nearly 2.2 kilograms, RMF24 reports.

A new fungal family

Dianjunus rex was assigned to a new family, Dianjunaceae. The species name partly refers to Tyrannosaurus rex. According to the publication, the evolutionary roots of this family date back to a period around 65 million years ago, after the catastrophe that ended the age of dinosaurs.

The fungus’s fruiting bodies are light cream in colour and resemble finger-like structures rising above the forest floor. Young specimens have rounded tops, later taking on a finger-like or branched shape. Their surface darkens with age.

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The largest among known ascomycetes

The new species has been named the largest known representative of ascomycetes, or sac fungi. This group includes truffles, morels and yeasts, among others, and comprises around 65,000 species. The previous record holder was Engleromyces goetzei from Kenya, which reaches 30 centimetres in diameter.

Local farmers had previously encountered this fungus in forests and tasted it, with no negative consequences so far. However, there is no data on whether Dianjunus rex is suitable for consumption. The species was found only in the tropical and subtropical conditions of Yunnan.

It is estimated that there may be between 2 million and 13 million fungal species worldwide, while around 150,000 have been described. Fungi decompose organic matter and support plant growth in ecosystems.

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